ShareToken (SHR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,351.00

ShareToken (SHR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ShareToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ShareToken has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShareToken has a market cap of $6.76 million and $35,351.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShareToken Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,272,782 coins. ShareToken’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareToken’s official website is sharering.network . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareToken Coin Trading

