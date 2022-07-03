Shopping Market Capitalization Tops $4.06 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $804,226.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00022023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

