Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Drops By 42.2%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 493,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. 1,826,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,287. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.