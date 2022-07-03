Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Declines By 36.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NGLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,756.25.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,560. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

