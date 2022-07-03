Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Grows By 46.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 30,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,928. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

