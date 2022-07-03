Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Decreases By 50.5%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 128,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.