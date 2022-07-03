Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Drops By 33.3%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BSAQ remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Black Spade Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.