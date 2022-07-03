Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Grows By 29.0%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $11.75 on Friday. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 9.96%.
Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
