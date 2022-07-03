Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Decreases By 36.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EPHY remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 341,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,568 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 60.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 139,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

