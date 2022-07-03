Short Interest in Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Decreases By 29.2%

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FERN opened at 0.01 on Friday. Fernhill has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

