Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Rises By 31.0%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 278,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.76 million. Research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

