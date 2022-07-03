Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Grows By 31.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

IFV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

