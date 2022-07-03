Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Grows By 30.0%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FSV traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $834.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,029,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

