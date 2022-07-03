Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Drops By 47.8%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

FVT remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,156. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

