Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Expands By 31.8%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GBERY stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $84.67.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.8132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.
Geberit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.
