Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Increases By 48.1%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODO traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.24. 7,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

