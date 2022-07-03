Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Drops By 45.5%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GO Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 78,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. GO Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

