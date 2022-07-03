Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Decreases By 39.2%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.
GLNG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 1,462,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,838. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
