Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expands By 45.5%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 207,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,599. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.