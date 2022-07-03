Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Declines By 57.1%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of HNP stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.50. 78,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

