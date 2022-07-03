Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expands By 38.9%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.04. 1,118,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,206. Illumina has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

