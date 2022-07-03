Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 32.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 1,028,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,307. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

