Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Declines By 41.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

