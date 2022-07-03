Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Grows By 43.5%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LCNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 10,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,014. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $117,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

