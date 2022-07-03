Short Interest in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Declines By 49.5%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JMAC remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $120,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,418,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.