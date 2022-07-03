Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Rises By 28.9%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTACW remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. MedTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 98,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedTech Acquisition (MTACW)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.