Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Rises By 28.9%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTACW remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. MedTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 98,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

