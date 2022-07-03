Short Interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Declines By 44.5%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Bank of America dropped their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NOAH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.35. 116,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,542. Noah has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

