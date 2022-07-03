Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Drops By 32.9%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 532,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 181.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 128,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

