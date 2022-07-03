Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declines By 51.8%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of JPT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
