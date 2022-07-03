Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Drops By 50.0%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,844,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Oxus Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.