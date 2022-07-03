Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Decreases By 28.4%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PSTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

