Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Drops By 39.9%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 476.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $$11.58 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

