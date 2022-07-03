Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Drops By 29.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,778. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $130,815 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.