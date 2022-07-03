Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Grows By 29.5%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

