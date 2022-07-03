Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Declines By 28.4%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 797,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SRRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,817,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $14,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

