Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 29.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.31% and a negative net margin of 607.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

