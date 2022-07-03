Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Grows By 39.7%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 664,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
StoneMor stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,767. StoneMor has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
