Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Grows By 39.7%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 664,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

StoneMor stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,767. StoneMor has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in StoneMor by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneMor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

