Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Drops By 36.4%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.