Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Increases By 50.0%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SZC stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 5,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,054. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

