Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Decreases By 41.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 879,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 379,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period.

WEA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 21,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,626. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

