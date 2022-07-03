Short Interest in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Drops By 27.0%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Winc in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winc at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Winc stock traded down 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128. Winc has a 1-year low of 1.39 and a 1-year high of 14.20.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 18.46 million during the quarter.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

