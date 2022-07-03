Short Interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Decreases By 31.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 14,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of YSG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,124,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $836.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -5.99.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 159,337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 3,403,365 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

