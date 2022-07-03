Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 562,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,399,000 after buying an additional 144,213 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.83 and its 200 day moving average is $313.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

