Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,071 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 64,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $230,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,312,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.