Simmons Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

