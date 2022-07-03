Simmons Bank Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.