Simmons Bank Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $242.75 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

