Simmons Bank Has $5.82 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 603.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Intel by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.