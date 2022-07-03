Simmons Bank Has $52.91 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,299 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National accounts for approximately 4.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned 1.80% of Simmons First National worth $52,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

