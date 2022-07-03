Simmons Bank Sells 9,739 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 178,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,936,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.13 and a 200 day moving average of $198.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

